Ooty Hits -2°C as Water Bodies Freeze; Severe Cold Grips North India

Ooty, the renowned hill station, is facing an intense cold wave, with temperatures dropping to zero degrees. The nearby Avalanche area has plunged even further, recording minus 2 degrees. These frigid conditions have caused water bodies in regions such as Ooty, Kanthal, and Thalaikunth to freeze, disrupting daily life. Residents are struggling to cope, and officials have issued warnings that the cold spell is likely to persist for several more days.

The freezing weather has also raised concerns about Ooty’s tea gardens, a vital component of the region’s economy and identity. The frost is damaging tea crops, leaving growers worried about the long-term effects on their livelihood. The situation has highlighted the vulnerability of agricultural activities to extreme weather conditions in the area.

Meanwhile, North India is enduring its own cold wave, with Kashmir recording a bone-chilling minus 7.8 degrees. Other regions, including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, are experiencing unusually low temperatures, with Rajasthan at 2.5 degrees, Haryana at 5 degrees, and Delhi dropping to 10.5 degrees. The severe cold has disrupted normal life across the region, leaving residents bracing for harsher days ahead.