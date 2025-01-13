Kerala man seeking rescue from Russian mercenaries dies: Indian embassy confirms

The Indian Embassy has confirmed the death of Binil Babu, a 32-year-old from Kuttanellur, Thrissur, who was caught in a Russian mercenary group. His family received official communication confirming the tragic news. Binil reportedly succumbed to critical injuries sustained from gunshot wounds in Ukraine, as conveyed by his companion, Jain. The incident highlights ongoing human trafficking issues, with efforts still underway to rescue and repatriate victims.

Jain, another native of Thrissur, who was with Binil, managed to escape to Moscow from Russian-occupied Ukraine. He informed his family about his safety via a WhatsApp call. Jain had sustained injuries in a shell attack in Ukraine and was initially treated locally before being transferred to a hospital in Moscow. There, he shared photos with his family, confirming his recovery and escape from the conflict zone.

The ordeal began when Binil, Jain, and a third individual, Sandeep from Thrikkur, were lured to Russia last April under the guise of employment as electricians. However, a Malayali agent in Russia deceived them, leading to their forced association with a mercenary group. The group’s ordeal resulted in Sandeep’s death, and Binil’s tragic demise underscores the dangers faced by trafficking victims in conflict zones.