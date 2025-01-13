Los Angeles wildfires: Death toll hits 24 as winds escalate threat

The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles rose to 24 as of Sunday, January 12, with officials warning that strong winds could further fuel the flames. The fires, which have raged for six days, have destroyed entire neighborhoods, displacing thousands of residents and leaving vast swaths of the city in ruins. Efforts to contain the Palisades Fire, which posed a significant threat to the Brentwood area and the San Fernando Valley, have shown some progress, though challenges remain.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described the wildfires as potentially the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history due to their extensive destruction. The fires have burned over 40,000 acres—an area larger than San Francisco—according to Cal Fire, with more than 12,000 buildings destroyed and around 150,000 residents evacuated. Authorities are cautiously optimistic that residents of affected areas near the Palisades and Eaton fires may be able to return by Thursday, though the situation remains fluid.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings, predicting severe fire conditions through Wednesday. Winds are expected to reach up to 50 mph (80 kph) in some areas, with mountain gusts as high as 70 mph (113 kph), creating a heightened risk of further fire spread. Meteorologist Rich Thompson emphasized Tuesday as a critical day for fire risk, urging residents and emergency responders to stay vigilant.