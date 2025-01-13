Western Railway to operate special superfast train connecting these cities: Details

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced a Superfast Special Train between Bandra Terminus and Gorakhpur. The special train, running at a special fare is announced considering heavy rush of passengers.

The Superfast Special Train (Train No. 05054/05053) will operate on a weekly basis. Train No. 05054 (Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur) will depart every Saturday at 21:20 hrs and will reach Gorakhpur at 06:45 hrs on Monday. The service will commence on 15th February 2025 and continue until further notice.

Train No. 05053 (Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus) will depart every Friday at 07:50 hrs and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 18:00 hrs on the next day. This service will begin on 14th February 2025 and will run until further advice.

The Superfast Special Train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti, and Khalilabad stations in both directions.