Gulf country announces three-day holiday

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti Civil Service Commission has declared a three-day public holiday for Isra Wal Miraj, commencing on Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1. Thursday, January 30 will be recognised as a holiday for public sectors departments, agencies and institutions.

Isra and Mi’raj falls on Monday, January 27, but the holiday will be moved following a Cabinet decision.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.