DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authority announces paid parking from February 1: Details

Jan 15, 2025, 02:52 pm IST

Dubai: Sharjah’s Kalba city will start implementing the paid parking system starting February 1. The Kalba municipality announced this. Paid parking in the city will be from 8am to 10pm from Saturdays to Thursdays.

Also Read: Southern Railway to operate run one-way special train from Thiruvananthapuram to this city: Details 

Parking will remain free on Fridays, except in zones where fees apply throughout the week and on official holidays. Drivers can identify these zones by blue information signs.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 15, 2025, 02:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button