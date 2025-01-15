UAE authority announces paid parking from February 1: Details

Dubai: Sharjah’s Kalba city will start implementing the paid parking system starting February 1. The Kalba municipality announced this. Paid parking in the city will be from 8am to 10pm from Saturdays to Thursdays.

Parking will remain free on Fridays, except in zones where fees apply throughout the week and on official holidays. Drivers can identify these zones by blue information signs.