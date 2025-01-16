Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto to Be Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. Invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this will mark Subianto’s first visit to India as President, following his assumption of office in October 2024. His state visit is scheduled for January 25-26.

India and Indonesia share strong ties, rooted in millennia-old connections and bolstered by their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Indonesia plays a key role in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. President Subianto’s visit is expected to facilitate a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and address regional and global issues of shared interest.

Previously, Subianto visited India in 2020 as Indonesia’s Defense Minister. While his presidency follows allegations of human rights violations, which he has denied, his current visit may include a trip to Pakistan, as suggested by Pakistani media. However, no official confirmation on this has been made.