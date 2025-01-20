Kerala man arrested at airport after wife’s suicide over skin tone harassment

A 19-year-old BSc Mathematics student, Shahana Mumtaz, died by suicide in Malappuram, Kerala, allegedly due to persistent harassment over her skin color and English proficiency. Shahana was found dead at her home on January 14, and her family claimed that constant humiliation from her husband, Abdul Wahid, and his family led to her tragic decision. The couple had married in May 2024, but Wahid, who works in Abu Dhabi, spent only 22 days with her before returning abroad. Her relatives alleged that Wahid ignored her calls and mocked her through text messages, further contributing to her distress.

Shahana’s family accused her husband of subjecting her to mental harassment, refusing to respond to her messages, and pressuring her to agree to a divorce. They revealed that in her desperation, she had sent over 150 messages to Wahid, pleading for his attention, but he remained indifferent. Additionally, her mother-in-law allegedly humiliated her, questioning why she was so distressed over a brief marriage and suggesting that she could find another husband. Police have since filed charges against Wahid, including abetment of suicide and mental harassment.

Authorities apprehended Abdul Wahid at Kannur International Airport upon his return from abroad. The incident has sparked outrage, with Shahana’s family demanding justice for the mental abuse she endured. Investigations are ongoing, with police exploring the extent of emotional abuse inflicted by Wahid and his family.