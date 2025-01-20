Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways announces special train: Details

Secunderabad: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train from Secunderabad to Prayagaraj for Kumbh Mela pilgrims. The train will depart from Secunderabad on February 15 and will return on February 22, completing an 8-day journey. This package will include visits to Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

The train will depart from Secunderabad on February 15 and reach Prayagraj on the 18th. On February 19, pilgrims will visit the Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi Vishalakshi, and Annapurna Devi temples in Varanasi, and take rest that day. On February 20, the train will reach Ayodhya, where pilgrims will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temples before beginning their return journey. The train will reach Secunderabad on the night of February 22.

The train will stop at 20 stations along the route. The stations are: Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur (Berhampur), Chatrapur, Kurdaroad, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

The IRCTC has also announced a special package for this journey. The charges have been set at Rs 23,035 for adults in the economy class and Rs 22,140 for children under 11 years of age.