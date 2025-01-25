Emirates to resume flights to these countries: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates will restart services to Iraq and Lebanon. The airline will resume flight services to Beirut, Lebanon from February 1, with a daily flight. The airline will also resume daily services to Baghdad in Iraq on the same day.

From February, Emirates’ daily flights to Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will be served by a Boeing 777-300ER in three classes, offering more than 5,000 seats both ways each week. From April 1, 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut with the addition of the EK957/958 morning service, which is also set to be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in three classes.

The airline will operate to Beirut and Baghdad with the following schedule (all times are local):

Beirut:

From February 1, Emirates will operate daily on EK953 and EK954. EK953 departs Dubai at 11.30hrs, arriving in Beirut at 14.00hrs. The return flight, EK954 leaves Beirut at 15.30hrs, arriving in Dubai at 21.20hrs. From April 1, Emirates’ second daily service EK957 will take off at 07.30hrs, arriving in Beirut at 10.30hrs. EK958 will depart Beirut at 12.05hrs, arriving in Dubai at 16.55hrs.

Emirates’ daily flights to Baghdad will be served by a Boeing 777 aircraft. On Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, EK941 will depart Dubai at 08.05hrs, arriving in Baghdad at 09.50hrs. EK942 will then take-off at 11.25hrs, landing in Dubai at 14.35hrs. On Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, EK943 will depart Dubai at 13.00hrs, arriving in Baghdad at 14.25hrs. EK944 leaves Baghdad at 15.55hrs, arriving in Dubai at 19.10hrs.