PM Modi Agrees to Tackle Illegal Immigration Repatriation: Trump

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions on Monday, addressing critical topics like global peace, security, and trade. During the talks, Trump highlighted Modi’s agreement to take appropriate steps regarding the repatriation of illegal immigrants, affirming, “India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants.” Their dialogue also emphasized strengthening cooperation in key areas, including security in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe.

The White House underscored the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and pursuing a balanced bilateral trade relationship. Trump also announced that Modi is expected to visit the White House in February, though the Ministry of External Affairs has yet to confirm the visit. Modi expressed his commitment to fostering a trusted partnership with the U.S., congratulating Trump on his historic re-election and emphasizing collaboration for global peace, prosperity, and security.

The leaders discussed advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership and deepening cooperation through the Indo-Pacific Quad initiative, with India set to host Quad Leaders later this year for the first time. A White House statement described the conversation as “productive,” noting shared priorities in regional security and economic collaboration. Modi reiterated his dedication to a mutually beneficial alliance, describing it as essential for the welfare of both nations.