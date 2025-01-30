3 killed, 16 injured as slab collapses at cement factory

Indore: At least 3 people were killed and 16 others were injured after a slab collapsed at an under-construction JK Cement factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. Several people are feared trapped at the factory site and a rescue operation is underway.

‘Three labourers were killed and 16 others injured at an under-construction unit inside the factory. The condition of two injured persons is serious,’ local BJP MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma told PTI.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: Will Indian stock exchanges remain open on February 1?

According to reports quoting Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota, the incident took place around noon at the factory located near Amaanganj. Rescue operations remain underway and some of the injured individuals have been taken to the hospital.