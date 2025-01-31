Budget session begins today; FM Sitharaman to present Economic Survey

The Budget session of Parliament begins today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses at 11 AM. This will be followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha at noon and in the Rajya Sabha at 2 PM. The Economic Survey, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Chief Economic Adviser’s supervision, provides an assessment of the economy for 2024-25 and projections for the next fiscal year. The session will see key financial discussions, including the voting on Demands for Grants for 2025-26 and passage of the Appropriation Bill. Additionally, supplementary and excess grant requests for previous years will be debated.

Several significant bills are expected to be introduced, covering diverse sectors. Among them, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to enhance banking regulations, while the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to improve operational efficiency. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes reforms in disaster response strategies. Other key legislation includes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, which focus on regulatory updates. Maritime laws will also be modernized with bills such as the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, and the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024. The Finance Bill, 2025, which will detail tax reforms and budgetary provisions, remains central to the session’s legislative agenda.

The session, running in two parts, will continue until February 13 before a recess, resuming on March 10 and concluding on April 4. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that 16 legislative and three financial business items have been tentatively listed. The government has also expressed its readiness to discuss other important matters raised by members. The Business Advisory Committees of both Houses will determine the duration of debates on key issues, including the President’s address and the Union Budget. Meanwhile, security and procedural arrangements are in place to ensure smooth functioning, with Parliament scheduled to remain closed on February 5 due to the Delhi assembly elections.