UAE authority opens new vehicle inspection centre

Dubai: A new vehicle inspection centre was opened in the UAE. The General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah officially opened the Al Ghurair Vehicle Inspection Centre in Al Qusaidat area.

The centre includes four lanes for inspecting light vehicles, operating from 7am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, while on Friday it will operate from 7am to 12pm and from 3pm to 6pm. The centre will be closed on Sundays.

The inspection process takes a maximum of six minutes for each vehicle, relying on advanced technology, and the inspection result is sent to the vehicle owner via text message. The centre also provides insurance services, a factory for car numbers, and a service for businessmen.