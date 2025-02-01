Union Budget 2025: PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to Aid 1.7 Crore Farmers, Says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025, emphasized the government’s focus on GYAN—Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Nari Shakti (women’s empowerment). She highlighted the budget’s priorities, including strengthening the rising middle class, boosting infrastructure, and accelerating economic growth. She also underscored India’s strong economic performance, noting that the country remains the fastest-growing major global economy. The next five years, she said, present a crucial opportunity for inclusive development and regional growth under the vision of “Sabka Vikas.”

The budget introduced several key initiatives for the agricultural sector, including the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana, which will cover 100 districts with low crop yields and below-average credit access. A six-year mission for self-reliance in pulses will focus on increasing the production of tur (pigeon pea), urad (black gram), and masoor (red lentil), while a five-year mission for cotton production aims to improve yields. The government will also launch a National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds and a comprehensive program to enhance fruit and vegetable production, ensuring better returns for farmers. In fisheries, a new framework will be introduced to support sustainable harvesting in exclusive economic zones and high seas.

A significant announcement was the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar, which will enhance the production, processing, and value addition of fox nuts (makhana) through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). This follows Bihar’s success under the One District One Product scheme, where Makhana received a GI tag, boosting its market value. Additionally, Nafed and NCCF will procure pulses over the next four years to stabilize prices. With these agricultural measures, the government aims to strengthen the farming sector, improve productivity, and ensure better financial security for farmers across the country.