Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Indian fishermen

Colombo: 14 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly entering the Sri Lankan waters. The Sri Lankan authorities also seized two mechanized boats from the possession of the detained fishermen.

Following their arrest, the fishermen were taken to Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka, where they were handed over to the Fisheries Department authorities. They were later produced in court and remanded in judicial custody until February 19.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan’s territorial waters. The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters by Indian fishermen has been a recurrent problem despite many high-level talks held between the two sides.