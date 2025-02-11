Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per forex traders, the Indian currency was weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee on Tuesday rose 10 paise to 87.35 against US dollar. The rupee depreciated 45 paise to hit a record low of 87.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 108.44.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,463.72 crore in the Indian capital markets on a net basis on Monday.