Gulf country announces official holiday

Doha: Qatar has announced an official holiday to mark the occasion of National Sports Day 2025. The annual holiday will fall on Tuesday, February 11.

The main objective of the national holiday is to promote fitness, well-being and a healthy lifestyle among citizens and residents.

‘The Amiri Diwan announces that on the occasion of the National #Sport_Day, Tuesday, Shaaban 12, 1446 AH, corresponding to February 11, 2025, will be an official holiday,’ said a statement by state-run news agency QNA.

The holiday was first introduced in 2012 and has become popular across the country with many organisations, federations, teams and individuals organising healthy events and competitions.