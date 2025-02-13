Tirupati priests protest Mumtaz Hotel construction, cite temple sanctity threat

In Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, a group of sadhus has launched a protest against the construction of the luxury ‘Mumtaz Hotel’ at the base of one of the seven sacred Tirumala hills. Led by Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy, the priests have begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building. They argue that the hotel’s construction near Alipiri Srivari Padalu poses a threat to the sanctity of the hills and the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

The protesters have called for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to intervene, emphasizing the need to protect religious sentiments. In November 2024, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu had passed a resolution urging the state government to revoke the hotel project’s land allotment, citing concerns from devotees. This protest follows long-standing opposition to commercial projects near the temple area.

The Mumtaz Hotel project was approved under the Andhra Pradesh government’s 2020-2025 Tourism Policy, introduced during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure. As per a 2021 Government Order, The Oberoi Group’s subsidiary, Mumtaz Hotels Limited, received permission to build a 100-villa luxury resort on 20 acres, with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The project aimed to generate 1,500 jobs and feature high-end amenities, including restaurants, banquet halls, a bar, a spa, and a swimming pool, but has faced criticism for its proximity to the revered temple site.