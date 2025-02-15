Mohanlal supports Antony Perumbavoor amid Malayalam film industry strike dispute

The Malayalam film industry is facing turmoil over a proposed strike following concerns about excessive double taxation, rising salaries, and financial losses. Producer G. Suresh Kumar called for the strike to begin on June 1, citing industry-wide struggles and revealing that only one out of 28 Malayalam films released in January—Rekhachitram, starring Asif Ali—was a box-office success. Kumar argued that these financial challenges are unsustainable and require immediate intervention to protect the industry’s future.

In response, prominent producer Antony Perumbavoor, head of Aashirvad Cinemas, criticized Kumar’s call for a strike, labeling it a hasty decision that could negatively impact thousands of livelihoods. He questioned Kumar’s authority to speak on behalf of the industry and accused him of using harsh criticism to gain silent support. Several leading actors, including Tovino Thomas, Unni Mukundan, Prithviraj, and Aju Varghese, voiced their support for Perumbavoor, opposing the strike. Mollywood superstar Mohanlal further reinforced this stance by resharing Perumbavoor’s Facebook post, signaling strong resistance to the proposed strike.

Kumar, however, defended his position, arguing that Perumbavoor’s absence from the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) meeting undermined his public stance. The association’s secretary, B. Rakesh, supported Kumar, stating that his comments reflected the collective decision of the KFPA regarding rising production costs. The statement emphasized that any criticism targeting the association or its members would be firmly opposed, deepening the divide within the industry over the strike debate.