Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, February 16. Gold is trading at Rs 63,120 per 8 gram and Rs 7890 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal price suffered sharpest decline in a month. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8624.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 1100. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7907.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 1010. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.46%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.63%. The current price of silver in India is 103600 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts settled higher at Rs 86,116 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.36% or Rs 306. Silver March futures contracts ended at Rs 96,270/kg, up by 1.09% or Rs 1,037. Gold prices have surged by a staggering Rs 3,900/10 grams in this month so far while silver prices have surged by Rs 2,900/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 85,809 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.38% while silver March futures contract settled at Rs 95,233 per kilogram with a loss of 0.28%.

In global markets, gold prices held steady on Friday, and were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain. Price of spot gold held its ground at $2,929.02 per ounce, moving closer to its record peak of $2,942.70 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,957.50. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $32.32 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.1% at $996.35 and palladium eased 0.3% to $991.26.