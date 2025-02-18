Stock Market: Indian equity markets end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower on Tuesday tracking cues from global peers. The BSE Sensex slipped 29.47 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 75,967. The NSE Nifty 50 was down 14.20 points or 0.06 per cent at 22,945.30.

Top gainers were NTPC,Power Grid Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Zomato, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and TCS.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index also ended on a flat note; while the BSE SmallCap index declined close to 1.5 per cent.

The overall market breadth was negative at 3:1 in favour of the bears – nearly 3,000 stocks declined on the BSE on Tuesday, while 1,000-odd shares gained. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 955 against 2,967 stocks that declined, and 120 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,042. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 50, and those that hit a 52-week low was 765. A total of 109 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 480 in the lower circuit.