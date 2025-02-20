USAID boosts aid for Bangladesh civil society in 2024: Data

Under the Joe Biden administration, the United States has provided $1.89 billion in development aid to Bangladesh over the past four years, primarily through USAID, making it the largest recipient of American assistance in South Asia. Among 15 countries in South and Central Asia, Bangladesh ranks second only to Afghanistan, which received $4.82 billion due to prolonged US military involvement. Most of the US aid to Bangladesh has been directed toward emergency response, agriculture, governance, and civil society initiatives. Notably, Bangladesh received $91 million under the Government and Civil Society (GCS) category, with significant portions allocated during the 2024 election and preceding years.

Funding for Democratic Participation and Civil Society, Media and Free Flow of Information, and Legislative and Political Parties has seen a steady increase. In 2021, $1.8 million was allocated for democratic participation, which rose to $7.5 million in 2024. Similarly, funding for media and free information surged from half a million dollars to $7.4 million in 2024. The US also allocated $6.8 million for the 2023 and 2024 elections, alongside $3.1 million for Bangladesh’s political parties in 2024. However, the specific recipients of these funds remain undisclosed.

While some members of the now-ousted Awami League government accused the US of influencing Bangladesh’s political landscape, American officials have repeatedly denied these claims. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed allegations of US involvement, calling them “false.” Former President Donald Trump also rejected suggestions of a “deep state” role, stating that developments in Bangladesh were driven by internal factors. Data also indicates that the highest amount of US aid to Bangladesh was disbursed during the Covid-19 pandemic.