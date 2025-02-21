India, Pakistan armies to hold flag meeting on Poonch Sector firing

The Indian and Pakistani armies are set to hold a flag meeting on Friday to address recent firing incidents in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence sources. Further details regarding the meeting are awaited.

On Thursday, security forces engaged in a gunfight with terrorists after spotting their movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector. The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps reported that alert troops opened fire, triggering a heavy exchange. Operations are currently ongoing in the area.