Commodity Market: Gold price hits fresh all-time high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices touched new all-time high in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 64,600, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8055, up by Rs 20. This second day for a row that gold price is gaining. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price has touched a life-time high of Rs 64,560 on February 20.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8805.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 120. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8072.3 per gram, a rise of Rs110. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.92%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.09%. The current price of silver is 104200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 700 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts at MCX opened higher today at Rs 86,380 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.22% or Rs 200. Silver March futures contracts also opened higher today. The prices surged to a day’s high of Rs were trading at Rs 95,589/kg, up by 0.52% or Rs 500. On Monday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 86,184 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.20% while silver March futures contract settled at Rs 95,089 per kilogram with a loss of 1.15%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,949.46, about $7 shy of the all-time high of $2,956.15 scaled in the previous session. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,965. Price of spot silver shed 0.3% to $32.27 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $963.35, and palladium was 0.3% lower at $937.27.