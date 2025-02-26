BSF shoots down Pakistani intruder along Punjab border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel early Wednesday morning along the international border in Pathankot, Punjab. Officials reported that BSF troops spotted suspicious movement in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area. When the intruder crossed over into Indian territory and ignored repeated warnings to stop, he was fired upon and killed. Authorities are now working to establish his identity.

Following the incident, a BSF spokesperson from the Jammu frontier confirmed that a strong protest will be lodged with the Pakistan Rangers. Such protests are a standard procedure when border violations occur, and India is expected to seek an explanation from Pakistan regarding the intrusion.

The BSF is responsible for guarding the India-Pakistan international border, including Punjab’s 553-km stretch. The force remains on high alert to prevent infiltration and security threats, ensuring strict vigilance along the border to counter any unauthorized movements.