Fire erupts again at Surat textile market within 24 hours

A massive fire erupted in a four-storey textile market in Surat on Wednesday morning, marking the second blaze in the building within 24 hours. Fire department officials reported that several of the over 800 shops in the market sustained damage, though no casualties have been reported so far. Firefighters are actively working to contain the flames, which spread rapidly through the structure.

The previous fire occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the building’s basement, where large quantities of textile stock were stored. The incident led to the tragic death of a worker due to asphyxiation before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after several hours. The cause of the new fire is still under investigation, but preliminary findings suggest it may have started on the top floor due to a short circuit.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the market, raising concerns among traders and authorities. Around 30 fire tenders and multiple personnel have been deployed to manage the situation. Kailash Hakim, President of the Federation Of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA), described the fire as a grave concern, adding that fire, police, and FOSTTA teams are working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.