BYD unveils Atto 3 Facelift: Details

Mumbai: The Chinese car manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has unveiled the updated variant of Atto 3. The company has listed the updated version on its official website, allowing customers to book the improved product. It is also can be reserved by visiting BYD’s authorised dealership nationwide.

The 2025 edition gets a similar style statement as Atto 2. The EV now comes with a redesigned bumper, featuring signature style LED headlight setup, paired with DRLs, a trapezoidal air dam, a new roof spoiler and a trending connecting light bar at both ends. The company has also included the latest dual-tone aero-optimized alloy wheels.

Also Read: List of world’s top-24 superbillionaires released, two Indians included: Full list

The Atto 3 facelift is treated with its “God’s Eye C” driving assistance system. This allows the customers to enjoy enhanced ADAS technology by using a three-camera module, five long-range cameras, four surround-view cameras, five mm-wave radars, and 12 ultrasonic radars with more than 28 car sensing alerts.

The Atto 3 facelift continues to get the same two battery options – 49.9 kWh and 60.5 kWh. The formers offer a maximum range of 345 km on a single charge, while the latter is capable of providing a maximum range of 420 km.