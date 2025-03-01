Oil companies announces revised jet fuel prices

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced revised prices of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The prices of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been marginally reduced by 0.23 per cent.

The ATF price was decreased by Rs 222 per kilolitre to Rs 95,311.72 per kl in the national capital for March 2025, compared with Rs 95,533.72 earlier. This comes after a hike in rates by 5.6 per cent in the previous revision on February 1.

State-owned oil marketing companies revise prices of ATF on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate. This hike will make air travel costlier as Jet fuel price make up almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.

Meanwhile, the state-owned corporations have also increased the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders which are used in hotels and restaurants among other places. However, the cost of the domestic LPG cylinder of 14 kg remained unchanged.