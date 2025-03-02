Air India Express starts direct flights from this Indian city: Details

New Delhi: Leading low-budget air carrier, Air India Express launched direct flights from Hindon airport in Uttar Pradesh. The airline said it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu and Kolkata. Air India Express is the first airline to operate from the two airports in the national capital region- Hindon (HDO) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL).

The Kolkata to Hindon flight will operate daily, while the Hindon to Kolkata flights will operate six days a week except Saturdays. The flights will take off at 7.10 am from Kolkata and reach Hindon at 9.30 am daily, while the return flights will leave Hindon airport at 5.20 pm and reach the eastern metropolis at 7.40 pm.

Small airlines operate on short routes from Hindon currently. Air India Express will be the first airline to operate out of Hindon airport with a jet engine airliner and Kolkata will be the first place to be connected with the big plane.

Besides connecting with Kolkata, the airline also has plans to connect Goa and Bengaluru to Hindon with six daily flights from each of these destinations.

The airline operates over 400 flights daily. Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata Group.