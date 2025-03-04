Commodity Market: Gold prices surge sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala for second straight day. Gold price gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram to Rs 64,080. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8010, up by Rs 70. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Gold price reached an all-time high of Rs 64,600 per 8 gram on February 25.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8678.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold is 7956.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 1.71%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.47%. The current price of silver is 100000 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts were trading higher today at Rs 85,513/10 gram, which was down by 0.15% or Rs 129. Gold prices have surged by Rs 1,300/10 gm in the last 2 trading sessions. Silver, on the other hand, surged by Rs 1,650/kg in the same time period. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 94,484/kg, down by 0.05% or Rs 49.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,892.64 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,902.90. Price of spot silver was unchanged at $31.67 an ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $951.60 and palladium slipped 0.3% to $934.89.