Indian Coast Guard, DRI seizes drugs worth Rs 33 crore

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized Rs 33 crore worth Hashish oil from a Maldives-bound vessel. The DRI shared intelligence about a possible drug consignment aboard a tug boat with a barge under tow, enroute from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to Male. Acting swiftly, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) diverted two ships, which intercepted the suspect vessel south of the Gulf of Mannar.

The crew was apprehended and the DRI requested the vessels to be escorted to Tuticorin Harbour for further examination.

‘The ICG ships safely escorted the apprehended vessels for about 40 hrs at sea and entered Tuticorin. On 07 March 2025, at 1130 hours, the suspect vessel along with its 9 crew members was handed over to the DRI. The seized contraband was confirmed to be Hashish Oil, weighing approximately 30 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 33 crore,’ Defence release said

Further legal action is being undertaken by the DRI.