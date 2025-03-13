India-Kyrgyzstan Special Forces Drill Khanjar-XII in Full Swing

India and Kyrgyzstan’s special forces are actively participating in the 12th edition of Exercise Khanjar, currently taking place in the mountainous terrain of Tokmok. This joint military drill, which began on March 10 and will conclude on March 23, reflects the strong defense ties between the two nations. Elite troops from India’s Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and Kyrgyzstan’s Scorpion Brigade are involved in rigorous training aimed at enhancing their interoperability in counter-terrorism and special operations.

The exercise focuses on advanced combat techniques such as high-altitude warfare, sniping, building intervention, and mountain craft, which are essential for military operations in both urban and rugged terrains. Soldiers from both countries are training side by side, refining their skills to tackle complex security challenges. According to an Indian Army official, the joint drills will help both forces improve their tactical efficiency in challenging environments.

Beyond military drills, Exercise Khanjar also fosters cultural exchanges between the troops. This year, the participating soldiers are celebrating Nowruz, a significant festival in Kyrgyzstan, strengthening their personal connections and mutual understanding. Initiated in 2011, the Khanjar exercise is held annually, alternating between India and Kyrgyzstan, with the previous edition taking place in India in January 2024.