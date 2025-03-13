OYO to provide 2000 free stays from March 13-18 for Holi, Champions Trophy celebration

OYO has announced a special offer to celebrate India’s ICC Champions Trophy victory and the festive spirit of Holi by providing 2000 free stays daily from March 13 to 18, 2025. This offer is available across 1000 premium company-serviced hotels, including Townhouse and Collection O properties. Guests can avail of the complimentary stay by using the coupon code “CHAMPIONS” while booking through the OYO app or website. The free stays will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing thousands of travelers to enjoy a comfortable experience at no cost.

Unlike other OYO properties, the company-serviced hotels included in this offer provide high-quality services, modern interiors, and an enhanced guest experience. These hotels are directly managed by OYO to ensure top-tier amenities, impeccable service, and superior comfort. Whether travelers are looking to celebrate India’s cricket triumph, enjoy Holi festivities, or plan a quick getaway, the initiative offers them a seamless and luxurious stay without any charges.

OYO’s Chief Operating Officer, Varun Jain, highlighted that India’s Champions Trophy win is a moment of national pride, made even more special with Holi celebrations. Through this campaign, OYO aims to extend the joy by offering a premium hospitality experience to travelers. The company reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional services while joining the nation in celebrating both cricket and the festival of colors. Those interested in booking can visit OYO’s website or download the OYO app.