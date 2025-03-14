IndiGo announces new international flight service: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in the country, IndiGo announced that it will start direct flights from Bengaluru to Krabi, Thailand, beginning March 30. This will make Bengaluru the second Indian city, after Mumbai, with a direct link to Krabi.

Flight Timings

Bengaluru to Krabi (6E 1083): Departs at 3:30 PM, lands at 8:45 PM

Krabi to Bengaluru (6E 1084): Departs at 11:35 AM, lands at 1:40 PM

Also Read: Air India introduces premium economy fares starting at Rs 599: Details

‘With over 95 weekly flights between India and Thailand, this new connection bridges the gap like never before. Thailand remains a favourite holiday destination, and we are committed to offering seamless, affordable, and hassle-free travel,’ said Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s Global Sales Head.

Krabi is the airline’s 12th international and 81st overall destination from Bengaluru. The new flight adds to IndiGo’s growing operations from Bengaluru, where the airline runs over 200 daily departures, connecting travellers to 65+ domestic and 10+ international destinations.