Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 65,760, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8220, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 880 per 8 gram and crossed Rs 65,000 mark for the first time.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8996.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 120. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8248.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 110. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.32%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.05%. The current price of silver in India is 106200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2000 per kg.

Also Read: Match schedule for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup announced

In global markets, gold price climbed to $2,990.21 an ounce. Spot gold was trading at $2,988.09 an ounce, on track on track for a weekly gain of 2.7%. Silver edged lower, after rallying more than 5% during the previous three sessions. Platinum and palladium rose.