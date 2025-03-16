India to become world’s third-largest economy by 2028, says international agency

New Delhi: Global financial services firm Morgan Stanley predicted that India will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, overtaking Germany. According to a report published by Morgan Stanley, from a $3.5 trillion economy in 2023, the Indian economy is projected to expand to $4.7 trillion in 2026, making it the fourth largest in the world behind the US, China, and Germany. In 2028, India will overtake Germany as its economy expands to $5.7 trillion..

According to Morgan Stanley report, India’s global economic ranking has improved significantly, moving from the 12th largest economy in 1990 to the 13th in 2000, and then rising to 9th in 2020 and 5th in 2023.

Also Read: ZELIO E Mobility launches Little Gracy electric scooter: Details

The contribution of India to global GDP is expected to increase from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent by 2029. The report projects three scenarios for India’s growth: Bear, where the economy expands to $6.6 trillion by 2035 from $3.65 trillion in 2025; Base, where it grows to $8.8 trillion; and Bull, where the size balloons to $10.3 trillion. It saw GDP per capita rise from $2,514 in 2025 to $4,247 in the Bear scenario in 2035, $5,683 under the Base scenario, and $6,706 under the Bull scenario.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 5 Pro is backed by a 63.1Wh battery while the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 5 360 house 76.1Wh and 68.1Wh battery units, respectively. The lineup is advertised to deliver up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.