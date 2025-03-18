Centre Pledges Fair Support for Farmers During Natural Disasters: Agri Minister Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured on Tuesday that the central government would not discriminate against farmers from any state in times of natural disasters. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Chouhan emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government remains committed to farmers’ welfare, regardless of their region. He asserted that all farmers, whether from Kerala, Karnataka, or other parts of the country, would receive equal support.

Chouhan highlighted the government’s proactive measures, including purchasing red chilli at over Rs 11,000 per quintal when market prices dropped. He also mentioned a special relief package sanctioned for areca nut farmers in Karnataka who faced significant losses due to a disease outbreak. According to Chouhan, the Centre will continue to assist farmers in distress without any bias.

The minister’s remarks came in response to a question from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who inquired about the implementation of the Vidarbha package for farmers in Kerala’s Wayanad, Palakkad, and Kasargod districts. Meanwhile, DMK members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha after attempting to raise the issue of constituency delimitation.