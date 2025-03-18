Oman based air carriers announces flights to these destinations: Details

Muscat: Air carriers based in Oman has announced new flight services. SalamAir and Oman Air have announced flights to Nairobi in Kenya and Rome in Italy.

SalamAir launched its first direct flight to Nairobi. SalamAir, which began operations in 2017, operates a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 family aircraft and serves 6 domestic destinations in Oman and 37 cities in 18 countries. The airline has been recognized as Oman’s Most Trusted Brand from 2022 to 2024. The Nairobi route is part of SalamAir’s planned expansion across East Africa.

Also Read: Bengaluru Residents Struggle with Heat and High Water Prices Amid Tanker Dependency

Meanwhile, Oman Air’s latest route connects Muscat to Rome.