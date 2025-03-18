Sonia Gandhi Slams Cut in MGNREGA Funds in Parliament

During a post-budget debate in Parliament, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi criticized the central government for its reduced budgetary allocation to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). She accused the BJP-led administration of systematically weakening the scheme, originally introduced by the UPA government under Dr. Manmohan Singh. Gandhi expressed concern that the allocation remains stagnant at Rs. 86,000 crore, with a reduction of Rs. 4,000 crore compared to previous years.

Gandhi pointed out that nearly 20% of the allocated funds would be used to clear pending dues from earlier years. She also highlighted several challenges impacting the scheme’s implementation, including the mandatory Aadhaar-based payment system, the National Mobile Monitoring System, delays in wage payments, and low wage rates that fail to match inflation. She argued that these issues undermine the program’s effectiveness and called for immediate reforms.

To strengthen MGNREGA, Gandhi demanded an increase in the guaranteed workdays from 100 to 150 per year and proposed a minimum daily wage of Rs. 400. Additionally, she urged the government to scrap mandatory requirements like Aadhaar-based payments and mobile monitoring, emphasizing the need for adequate funding and improved implementation to ensure dignified employment and financial security for rural workers.