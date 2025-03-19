Maruti Suzuki launches Dzire Tour S in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki launched the commercial model of the fourth-generation Maruti Dzire. The compact sedan made specifically for fleet buyers to be used with a yellow plate is named ‘Maruti Dzire Tour S’.

The fleet-oriented version of the new Dzire is offered exclusively in the entry-level LXi trim, featuring a ‘Tour S’ badge at the rear section. The 2025 Maruti Dzire Tour S has been priced Rs 6.79 lakh for the regular petrol variant and Rs 7.74 lakh for the CNG variant. The new Dzire Tour S is available only in Arctic White colour scheme.

It comes with steel wheels and blacked-out door handles replacing the body-colored unit. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S gets a shorter list of features compared to the standard version of the compact sedan. Specifically, the option of alloy wheels, rear defogger, automatic AC, steering-mounted controls, and panoramic sunroof, among other features have been eliminated. However, the car is packed with safety features like six airbags, brake assist, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, high-speed alert, and rear parking sensors. Furthermore, the top speed is limited to 80 kmph.

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine which is employed in the Dzire. It produces 80 hp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque in the petrol version and 69 hp of power and 102 Nm of torque in CNG mode. Both these powertrain options have a manual transmission. The car offers a mileage of 24.69 kmpl on petrol, while the CNG version returns a mileage of up to 22.72 km/kg.