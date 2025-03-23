Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, March 23, 2025. Gold is trading at Rs 65,840 per 8 gram and Rs 8230 per 1 gram. Gold price declined by Rs 640 per 8 gram in last two days. Yesterday, gold price depreciated by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 66,000 mark on Tuesday. Gold price crossed Rs 65,000 mark on last Friday.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.9000.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 380. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8247.3 per gram, a fall of Rs390. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.11%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.61%. The current price of silver is 104100 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1900 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts settled lower by Rs 307 or 0.35% at Rs 88,299/10 grams. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts have been on a downward journey for the last 2 days. The same ended below the Rs 1 lakh/kg mark today, down by Rs 604 or 0.61% at Rs 98,788/kg. On Thursday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs88,706 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.12% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs99,392 per kilogram with a loss of 0.53%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $3,043.89 an ounce. Gold reached an all-time high of $3,057.21 per ounce in the previous session. It has climbed around 2% so far for the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,051.90. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.45 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.1% to $985.55, and palladium eased 0.2% to $950.47.