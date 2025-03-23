Earth Hour 2025: From Delhi to Kerala, India Unites for Climate Action

Cities across India joined the global Earth Hour event on Saturday night by turning off lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Iconic landmarks such as Delhi’s India Gate and Qutub Minar participated by switching off their lights to conserve energy. In Hyderabad, the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat went dark, while the Kerala Assembly Building also took part in the symbolic act of environmental commitment.

Earth Hour, initiated by the World Wide Fund (WWF) in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, has grown into a global movement. Today, millions in over 190 countries participate annually to raise awareness about energy consumption and climate change. Prominent global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, and the Sydney Opera House have also traditionally turned off their lights as part of this campaign. In India, organizations like BSES encouraged consumers across South, West, East, and Central Delhi to switch off non-essential lights and appliances.

This year’s Earth Hour coincided with World Water Day, highlighting the critical link between energy and water. WWF-India’s theme, “Be Water Wise,” emphasized the urgent need for sustainable water management in the face of climate change. Last year, Delhi residents demonstrated their dedication by saving 206 MW of electricity, with BSES areas contributing 130 MW. The power company expressed hopes of surpassing that achievement this year, reaffirming the city’s proactive role in combating climate change.