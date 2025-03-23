Weekly Chinese Horoscope: March 24-30, 2025

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

This week is ideal for socializing and trying new activities. Love may bloom around March 25, whether you’re in a relationship or single. Exploring creative hobbies will bring relaxation and joy.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Savor life’s experiences and pursue activities from your bucket list. March 29 is a lucky day for romance, making it perfect for a date night. Stay true to yourself at work to boost confidence and complete projects successfully.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Focus on learning and growth by attending workshops or reading. March 29 could bring romance and meaningful conversations. Manage life’s intensity with self-care and balance.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Prioritize comfort and relaxation this week. Around March 30, communicate your needs clearly. Trust your instincts and stay authentic to navigate challenges effectively.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Make time for loved ones and cherish simple moments. New relationships will flourish on March 30 with open communication. Be mindful in interactions, and explore music for emotional release.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025)

Engage in meaningful conversations and connect with others. March 30 is favorable for love. Communicate openly, listen attentively, and explore music to express emotions.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Be patient and trust life’s timing. March 30 encourages self-love and confidence. Focus on career growth by learning new skills and exploring opportunities.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

March 24 may bring joyful romantic moments. Stay open to connections, both romantic and platonic. Prioritize healthy choices and self-care.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Take steps to heal emotionally and focus on self-care. If you need a break from love, March 24 is a good time. Seek guidance from friends or professionals for personal growth.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Embrace life’s opportunities and follow your excitement. March 25 brings spontaneity in love. Relax, recharge, and stay positive to attract success.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Value supportive friendships and distance yourself from draining relationships. On March 29, journaling about your love experiences can provide valuable insights and clarity.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Trust your decisions in love, career, and personal matters. If relationships feel overwhelming, take a break on March 29 for self-care. Creativity will bring new opportunities and success.