Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 1,794 crore from Indian market

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,794 crore ($194 million) for the week ended March 21. This was in comparison to $604 million outflow observed in the holiday-shortened preceding week. Last week, FPIs turned net buyers on two occasions, with a significant purchase of Rs 3,181 crore on March 21 and Rs 710 crore on March 19.

However, despite this renewed interest, FPIs have still withdrawn Rs 31,719 crore from the market so far in March, following outflows of Rs 34,574 crore in February and Rs 78,027 crore in January. As a result, total FPI outflows for 2025 have now reached Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

Also Read: Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell to 1.06 lakh units

On the flip side, the trend of FPI investment in debt has continued, with total debt investments of Rs 10,955 crore in March through March 21.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.