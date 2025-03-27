Know why pajamas could be killing your sex life

According to relationship experts, wearing pyjamas can make you and your partner feel more like a sleeping partner than a sex partner. They recommend to wear something to bed that makes you feel sexy and desirable.

A recent Newsweek report said that choosing comfort over allure is affecting our intimacy levels. Channa Bromley, a relationship coach with over 20 years of experience, told Newsweek that pyjamas are ‘just not nightwear’.

‘They are a signal. When someone trades in seduction for a fleece onesie, they are not prioritising attraction. They are prioritising ease. That shift, subtle as it seems, seeps into every part of a relationship. Attraction thrives on friction. It needs tension. It needs contrast. It needs the subtle pull of desire against restraint. Comfortable pyjamas strip that away. They erase the visual cues that ignite attraction and replace them with something softer. Something safer,’ she said.

Sight and touch are the top two ways to turn on your partner during sex; hence wearing sleepwear that your partner finds attractive can boost your sex life by increasing desire, while unappealing sleepwear might dampen the spark.