Indian markets shut for Eid; Asian markets dip on heavy selling

Indian stock markets remained closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Fitr, while major Asian markets faced significant losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged by 4 percent, Taiwan’s Weighted Index fell by 2.97 percent, and South Korea’s benchmark index declined over 2.5 percent. The widespread sell-off was largely driven by investor concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, adding uncertainty to global markets ahead of their implementation on April 2.

On Friday, the Indian stock market saw a decline, with the Nifty closing at 23,519 points, down by 72 points, and the Sensex falling by 0.25 percent to settle at 77,414. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree for the third consecutive month, offloading stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March. In the first two months of 2025, FPIs sold equities worth Rs 78,027 crore in January and Rs 34,574 crore in February, contributing to the market’s ongoing volatility.

Despite recent losses, market analysts noted that strong FPI inflows in the latter half of March supported a recovery, helping major indices conclude the fiscal year with gains. According to SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Gurjar, the Nifty is currently trading between support and resistance levels, with a key resistance at 23,800. A breakout above this level could indicate a continuation of the uptrend, as the index remains above critical moving averages, signaling underlying strength.