Active sex life may lead to improved job satisfaction

Maintaining a healthy sex life at home boosts employees’ job satisfaction and engagement at the office, underscoring the value of a strong work-life balance. A study conducted by researchers at the Oregon State University found.

A study of the work and sex habits of married employees found that those who prioritized sex at home unknowingly gave themselves a next-day advantage at work, where they were more likely to immerse themselves in their tasks and enjoy their work lives.

‘We make jokes about people having a ‘spring in their step,’ but it turns out this is actually a real thing and we should pay attention to it. Maintaining a healthy relationship that includes a healthy sex life will help employees stay happy and engaged in their work, which benefits the employees and the organizations they work for,’ said Keith Leavitt, an associate professor in OSU’s College of Business.

Also Read: Know Reasons You Might Not Be Getting an Orgasm

The study also showed that bringing work-related stress home from the office negatively impinges on employees’ sex lives. When work carries so far into an employee’s personal life that they sacrifice things like sex, their engagement in work can decline.

Sexual intercourse triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with the reward centers in the brain, as well as oxytocin, a neuropeptide associated with social bonding and attachment. That makes sex a natural and relatively automatic mood elevator and the benefits extend well into the next day, Leavitt said.

The researchers found that employees who engaged in sex reported more positive moods the next day, and the elevated mood levels in the morning led to more sustained work engagement and job satisfaction throughout the workday. The effect, which appears to linger for at least 24 hours, was equally strong for both men and women and was present even after researchers took into account marital satisfaction and sleep quality, which are two common predictors of daily mood.