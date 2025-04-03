Air France launches direct flights to this Gulf country

Paris: The flag carrier of France, Air France announced the launch of direct flights between Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Paris. The new flight services will commence from May 20.

Besides offering customers direct flights to Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, the new flight service will also enable fliers access to over 190 destinations across the carrier’s global network. The Riyadh-Paris service will commence with three flights a week from May 20, with the frequency to be increased to five flights a week from June, which will be maintained throughout the summer season.

Also Read: Lava launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

The Riyadh–Paris route will be operated by the Airbus A350-900, offering 324 seats – 34 in Business, 24 in Premium, and 266 in Economy. The Business cabin will feature seats that convert into fully flat beds with direct aisle access, while the Premium cabin provides a modern and comfortable experience.

With this launch, all three airlines of the Air France-KLM Group – Air France, KLM, and Transavia – will offer service to Saudi Arabia. Transavia France has been connecting Paris-Orly and Lyon to Jeddah since December 2024, while KLM links its Amsterdam-Schiphol hub to Riyadh and Dammam.