Know what do women tell their friends about sex life

As per experts, when women start telling about sexual things, they mostly tell only the valuable things and the most “epic” things. Most women like to tell their friends about the public places where they had sex with their boyfriend. However, other details are often included in girls’ ‘intimate’ conversations’.

For example, girls tell when they’ve had anal sex, or when they’ve ‘dated’ a micropenis (smaller-than-normal-sized penis). Most women don’t talk about the details of how long sex lasts, and they don’t even show their lover’s face while having an orgasm. And, if your sex life is terrible—absolutely terrible or boring—don’t fear because she doesn’t tell her friends.